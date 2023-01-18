First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 8,292.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $54.39.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
