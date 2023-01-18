First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 8,292.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $54.39.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 453,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,901,000.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

