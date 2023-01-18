First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 20,800.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $32.28.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
