First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 20,800.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

