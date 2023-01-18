First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.62

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $15.28. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 52,019 shares traded.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.