First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.62

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $15.28. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 52,019 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 70,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

