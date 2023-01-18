First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,568,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.