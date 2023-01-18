First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 1,276.5% from the December 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
FMB stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.