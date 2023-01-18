First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.74 and last traded at $80.74. Approximately 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,069,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 135.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter.

