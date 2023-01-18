First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.74 and last traded at $80.74. Approximately 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
