First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.99. Approximately 482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QABA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

