First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.99. Approximately 482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.