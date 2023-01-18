First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 954.8% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRID opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $97.40.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

