First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 45.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter.

