First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.