First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 84.2% in December

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance

AIRR stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000.

