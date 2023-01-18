First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 84.2% in December

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance
AIRR stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.