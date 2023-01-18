First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.62. 9,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 660,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
