First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.62. 9,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 660,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,913,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,098,000 after acquiring an additional 652,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter.

