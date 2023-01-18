First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 1,120.0% in December

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 1,120.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
