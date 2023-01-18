First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 1,120.0% in December

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 1,120.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period.

