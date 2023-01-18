First United Bank & Trust Sells 315 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $979.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

