Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Down 0.6%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. 761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formidable ETF stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Formidable ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

