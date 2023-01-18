Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

FOXA opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FOX by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,580,000 after purchasing an additional 341,976 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

