Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FOX by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,580,000 after purchasing an additional 341,976 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FOX by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,678,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,237,000 after purchasing an additional 336,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

