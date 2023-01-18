Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Up 0.6%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.06. 12,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 27,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Franklin Wireless Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $58.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.15.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FKWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Wireless by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

