FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Saturday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after buying an additional 79,905 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

