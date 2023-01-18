GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 2%

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Approximately 105,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 132,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

GCM Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

