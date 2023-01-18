GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) versus Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Head-To-Head Review

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 0.62% 5.65% 3.95%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.59 N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.35 $389.37 million $0.20 105.56

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Overstock.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GigaCloud Technology and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Overstock.com 0 6 2 0 2.25

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.46%. Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 123.43%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Overstock.com.

Summary

Overstock.com beats GigaCloud Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. The company also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Market Partner, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

