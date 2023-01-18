Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.25. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 124,301 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $352.11 million, a P/E ratio of 124.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

