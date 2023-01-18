Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.02) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.93) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.35) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 602.50 ($7.35).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 552.90 ($6.75) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.86 billion and a PE ratio of 570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 538.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 496.30. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 571.90 ($6.98).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

