Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.34

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $30.00. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 29,266 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBLI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $438.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.10). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,030.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 95,249 shares of company stock worth $2,301,021 over the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 314,848 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

