Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 67.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. Global Partners had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

