Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) versus Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Self Storage and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.3% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Self Storage and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 25.73% 6.30% 4.48% Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,252.05% 82.77% 46.48%

Risk & Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $10.51 million 5.44 $3.28 million $0.28 18.39 Transcontinental Realty Investors $40.77 million 9.88 $9.40 million $46.37 1.01

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.