Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Update

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, an increase of 2,288.8% from the December 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,956,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of GTII stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
