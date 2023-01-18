Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 5,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

