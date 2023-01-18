Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 1,001.4% in December

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 1,001.4% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Global X CleanTech ETF Price Performance

CTEC opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Global X CleanTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

