Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 1,001.4% in December

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 1,001.4% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Global X CleanTech ETF Price Performance
CTEC opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Global X CleanTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.
Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF
