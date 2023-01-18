Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
