Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

GMED opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.