Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading Down 0%

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Rating) shares fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.51 and last traded at $67.11. 1,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (GFIN)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.