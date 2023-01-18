Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Up 0.9%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.24. 21,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 5,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSFP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

