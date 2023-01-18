Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

