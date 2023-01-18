GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading 4.3% Higher

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.27). 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 21,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

GRC International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.64 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

