Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $9.29. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 85,439 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 130.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 73,513 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

