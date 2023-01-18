Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 0.8%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.86 ($0.02). 8,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 13,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £768,787.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.