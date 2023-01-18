Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $5.04. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 17,108 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
