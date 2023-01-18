Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £149.86 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore acquired 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($182.87).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Katerina Patmore acquired 136 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($182.55).

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 116 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.01. The company has a market capitalization of £374.74 million and a PE ratio of 322.22.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

