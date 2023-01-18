H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.18

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.18 and traded as high as $47.80. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 198,448 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEES. B. Riley began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

