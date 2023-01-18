Head to Head Analysis: Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$7.46 million N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium $270,000.00 134.00 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than Snow Lake Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 1.29% 0.37% 0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Snow Lake Resources and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Uranium & Vanadium beats Snow Lake Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

