Head-To-Head Comparison: IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) vs. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

IAC has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IAC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IAC and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22% HUYA -2.93% -2.74% -2.22%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.18 $597.55 million ($13.28) -3.96 HUYA $1.78 billion 0.67 $91.57 million ($0.18) -27.94

This table compares IAC and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IAC and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 1 0 9 0 2.80 HUYA 3 2 2 0 1.86

IAC presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.15%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.94%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than HUYA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAC beats HUYA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.