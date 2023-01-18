Head to Head Review: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) & Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and MGM Resorts International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A MGM Resorts International 10.48% -5.12% -0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atour Lifestyle and MGM Resorts International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGM Resorts International 0 5 9 0 2.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.95%. MGM Resorts International has a consensus price target of $51.10, indicating a potential upside of 31.13%. Given MGM Resorts International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

82.8% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and MGM Resorts International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 9.03 $21.66 million N/A N/A MGM Resorts International $9.68 billion 1.55 $1.25 billion $2.92 13.35

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Atour Lifestyle on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. As of February 17, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.