Head-To-Head Review: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) versus Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 29.68% 9.31% 1.04% Southside Bancshares 38.60% 13.59% 1.45%

Dividends

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $825.89 million 6.61 $284.76 million $2.48 19.88 Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 4.38 $113.40 million $3.28 11.03

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glacier Bancorp and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Southside Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It has 224 locations, including 188 branches and 36 loan or administration offices in 75 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

