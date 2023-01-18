Head-To-Head Survey: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 15.50 -$14.41 million ($0.69) -14.91 BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.29 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -7.22

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrainsWay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.77%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 297.73%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -82.40% -36.56% -26.41% BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrainsWay beats ClearPoint Neuro on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

