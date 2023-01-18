Head-To-Head Survey: Vizsla Silver (VZLA) vs. Its Competitors

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) is one of 101 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vizsla Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vizsla Silver and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver Competitors 597 3005 3738 78 2.44

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus price target of 2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 102.29%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 45.20%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A -$12.17 million -14.56 Vizsla Silver Competitors $1.60 billion $107.18 million -3.27

Vizsla Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22% Vizsla Silver Competitors -18.36% -3.58% -0.90%

Summary

Vizsla Silver competitors beat Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

