Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIA opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 8.96%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

