HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,541.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,291.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,541.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $726,291.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 over the last three months. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

HEICO Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 17.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,460,000 after acquiring an additional 199,232 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 14.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,955,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.35. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $167.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

