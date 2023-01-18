Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) PT Raised to GBX 150

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 144 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Helios Towers Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 116.10 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 96.95 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.80 ($1.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -9.36.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

