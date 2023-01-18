Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading 12.1% Higher

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.93 ($0.05). 42,098,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 32,857,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £36.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.44.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.