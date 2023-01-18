Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 26.03 and last traded at 26.03. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNSDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hensoldt from €30.00 ($32.61) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hensoldt from €28.50 ($30.98) to €26.50 ($28.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hensoldt alerts:

Hensoldt Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 22.60.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hensoldt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hensoldt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.